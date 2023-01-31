eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH remained flat at $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 779,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 400,170 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in eHealth by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392,372 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in eHealth by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

