Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $3,503,786 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

