Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Electronic Arts updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.20 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.68. 2,424,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,582. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,543 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

