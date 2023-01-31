Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 451,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ennis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ennis by 26.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,445,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Ennis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.