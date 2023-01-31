Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.70) to GBX 1,930 ($23.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.32) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,986 ($24.53).

Entain Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,503.50 ($18.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,402.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,290.09. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,176.39.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

