EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 810,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,550. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

