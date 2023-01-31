Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.39.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

