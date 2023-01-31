Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Exelon Price Performance
EXC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 3,806,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.
About Exelon
Featured Articles
