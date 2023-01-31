Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. 3,806,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Get Exelon alerts:

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.