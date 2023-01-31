Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.81. 973,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,868. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.46.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

