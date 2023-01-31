Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VBK traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,470. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

