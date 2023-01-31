Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 148,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,526. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $709.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

