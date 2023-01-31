Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after acquiring an additional 849,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $467.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

