Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $745.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $715.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $727.43.

NYSE FICO opened at $644.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $611.32 and a 200-day moving average of $514.93. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $676.98.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Fair Isaac by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

