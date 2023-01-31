Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $671.56

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $671.56 and last traded at $665.74, with a volume of 12172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $654.58.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.32.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

