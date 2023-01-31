Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) CEO Sells $94,756.09 in Stock

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FATH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 244.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $53,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

