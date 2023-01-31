First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 167,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 137,911 shares.The stock last traded at $23.60 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

First Busey Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,652.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after buying an additional 117,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

