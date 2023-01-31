First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.14 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 194,065 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,804,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

