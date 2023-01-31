Fission Uranium’s (FCU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a C$1.70 price target on the stock.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 2.2 %

FCU stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.96 million and a P/E ratio of -64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 20.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fission Uranium

In related news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy bought 1,326,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,326,086.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,758,504,079,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,836,870,837,194.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

