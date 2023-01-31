Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($195.13) to £166 ($205.01) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

