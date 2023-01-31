Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.