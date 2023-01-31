Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £107.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,775.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.59).
Foxtons Group Company Profile
