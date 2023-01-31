Frax Price Index Share Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $73,379.98 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

