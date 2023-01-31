Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €17.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($53.32) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FME stock opened at €35.11 ($38.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($69.13).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.