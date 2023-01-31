GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

About GasLog Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

