GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOPGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

