GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
GasLog Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
GasLog Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
