Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.77. 37,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,431. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.