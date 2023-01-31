Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.77. 37,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,431. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

