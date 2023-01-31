Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 16,472 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 980,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,302. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

