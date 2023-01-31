Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,144 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

