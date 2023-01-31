Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

