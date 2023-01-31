Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $733,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. 9,533,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,705,086. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

