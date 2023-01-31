Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $761,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $182.37. 2,046,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,601. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.