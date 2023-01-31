Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $844,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.01) to GBX 9,630 ($118.93) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.33) to GBX 9,890 ($122.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($140.79) to £128 ($158.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

