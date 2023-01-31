Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 114.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,044 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 495,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,569. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Highwoods Properties Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.