Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,218. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

