Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $517,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.89. 470,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,225. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

