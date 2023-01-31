Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,051. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

