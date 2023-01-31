Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,611 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,868. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 242,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,352. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

