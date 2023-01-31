Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Down 30.7%

Shares of Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating) were down 30.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Approximately 130,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average daily volume of 11,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Global Invacom Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of £13.18 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

