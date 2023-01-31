Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Down 30.7%

Shares of Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating) were down 30.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Approximately 130,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average daily volume of 11,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
Global Invacom Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of £13.18 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Global Invacom Group Company Profile
Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.
Further Reading
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.