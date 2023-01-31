Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Global Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 104.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Partners by 334.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

