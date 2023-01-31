Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners
In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners
Global Partners Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of GLP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Partners (GLP)
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.