Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 3.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 116,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 117,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $611.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $38,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

