Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 3.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 116,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 117,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $611.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
