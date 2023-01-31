Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,652 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

