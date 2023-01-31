Hamilton Capital LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.17. 190,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,985. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

