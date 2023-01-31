Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

