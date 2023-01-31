Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $805.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.