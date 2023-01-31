Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Hawkins Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $805.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
