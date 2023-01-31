Head-To-Head Analysis: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.10 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -20.50

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Thoughtworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CMTSU Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60%

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

