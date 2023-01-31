Head-To-Head Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion N/A $1.22 billion $2.98 32.60 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 12 0 2.86 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinduoduo and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 24.08% 34.80% 16.16% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Iota Communications

(Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.