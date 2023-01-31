Head-To-Head Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) & Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Pinduoduo and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinduoduo
|$14.74 billion
|N/A
|$1.22 billion
|$2.98
|32.60
|Iota Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinduoduo
|0
|2
|12
|0
|2.86
|Iota Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Iota Communications.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Pinduoduo and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinduoduo
|24.08%
|34.80%
|16.16%
|Iota Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Pinduoduo beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
About Iota Communications
Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
