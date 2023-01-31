Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 583,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 194,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $3,496,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,335,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,121,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $3,496,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,335,204 shares in the company, valued at $513,121,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,583 shares of company stock worth $45,736,279. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

