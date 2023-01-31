Hive Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $183.42 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,516,045 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

