Holo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.37 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Holo has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $366.22 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Holo alerts:

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

