Hooked Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $155.65 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $155.65 million and approximately $189.85 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00013452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.80065514 USD and is down -14.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $170,715,282.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.