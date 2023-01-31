Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.03 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00012601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $146.03 million and $171.38 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

